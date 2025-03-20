New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): In the wake of rising temperatures and India Meteorological Department (IMD) advisories issued to various regions, the Ministry of Ayush has initiated a nationwide sensitisation drive through its network of institutions spread across the country.

According to an official release, the efforts are aimed at spreading awareness about heatwave preventive measures.

Institutes and organisations under the Ministry of Ayush are conducting a range of activities to educate citizens about heatwave prevention, including awareness sessions, distribution of IEC materials etc. The drive emphasises tips and traditional wellness practices backed up by scientific evidence to help citizens stay safe during extreme heatwave conditions.

The Jamnagar-based Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) has taken proactive steps to shield the local population from the damaging effects of warming temperatures. As part of its ongoing commitment to public health, ITRA conducted a vital activity on March 20, 2025, to educate and protect residents--particularly those who visit its Outpatient Department (OPD) from the risks associated with heat epidemics.

Educational pamphlets were dispersed throughout the ITRA Hospital and the surrounding area during the campaign. These bilingual booklets provide important tips and practical guidance on preventing heat-related illnesses, such as drinking lots of water, avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, and recognizing the early warning signs of heat stress. The program's objective is to provide people with the knowledge they require.

Dr Jayprakash Ram delivered an informative lecture on Heatwave Awareness: Knowledge, Prevention, and Treatment. Hosted at RARI Ahmedabad, this vibrant event brought together OPD patients, their families, and the institution's dedicated staff for a collective awakening to tackle the perils of loo (heatwave) with confidence and care.

Attendees engaged in lively discussions during the event, and many went home with pamphlets and a renewed determination to stay cool.

Dr Preeti from the Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy, Jhajjar, guided patients and staff on Heatwave Awareness through the healing powers of Yoga & Naturopathy. (ANI)

