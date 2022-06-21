Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia at the yoga event in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. (Photo/ANI)

Gwalior ( Madhya Pradesh) [ India ] June 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) celebrated the 8th International Day of Yoga on Tuesday and organised a massive Yoga demonstration attended by about 2,000 people at Gwalior Fort.

The event was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia along with Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, a member of Parliament from Gwalior.

Also Read | Oppo Pad Air Reportedly Spotted on BIS Certification Website, India Launch Imminent.

The Gwalior event started sharply at 6 am with the lighting of lamps by Jyotiraditya Sindhia.Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar and Jyotiraditya Scindia addressed the public and explained the contribution of Yoga to health and society.

Jyodiraditya said, "Yoga aims to achieve health, unity and global peace."

Also Read | Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 Live Updates: DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result Declared on keralaresults.nic.in, 83.87% Pass; Know How To Check Score.

"We have been observing the International Yoga Day every year since 2014. We are marking 75 years of independence by organising the Yoga Day celebrations across 75 iconic locations across India to highlight Indian culture," added the Union Minister.

He performed yoga asana with many others who participated in the event.

Keeping the overarching theme of the 75 years of India's independence the Ministry for Ayush also identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration.

This year International Day of Yoga 2022 will see many firsts, including the 'Guardian ring', yoga demonstrations by Union cabinet ministers at 75 iconic locations in India and a special digital yoga and static exhibition in Mysuru Dussera Grounds, Mysuru.

Many officials of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation registered their presence.

Rubina Ali, Jt. Secretary, Ministry of Civil aviation while explaining the importance of yoga urged everyone to make yoga, a part of their daily life.

Enthusiastic participants seemed full of energy as they explained the positive impact yoga played on their life.

Among the visitors, a large number were youths who were studying in different schools and colleges in Gwalior and other parts of the state.

All the health-concerned people followed sincerely the instructions of yoga demonstrator.The yoga instructor taught them different exercises involving different body postures.

More than 15,000 people participated in the Yoga celebrations along with the Prime Minister at the Mysuru Palace grounds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on the eighth International Day of Yoga and said that yoga brings peace to society.

Addressing the main event of the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga in the heritage city of Mysuru in Karnataka, PM Modi said, "I extend my greetings to all on this 8th International Yoga Day. Today, Yoga is being practised in all parts of the world. Yoga brings peace to us.

The peace from Yoga is not only for individuals, it brings peace to our nations and the world."He said that yoga is not only for any individual but for the entire humanity."Yoga is not only for any individual but for the entire humanity. This is the reason that the theme of International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for humanity'," said PM Modi.

This year the theme for the celebration is "Yoga for humanity".The theme has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the suffering and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.

Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal and officials of the Ministry of Ayush and the Government of Karnataka and other dignitaries performed yoga with PM at the event.

It was during his speech at the UN General Assembly in September 27, 2014, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi first floated the idea of the International Yoga Day. The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations. With universal recognition and growing popularity of Yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014.

The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)