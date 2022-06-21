Kochi, June 21: The Kerala Board of Public Examination (KBPE) on Tuesday declared the Kerala Class 12 result at 11 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage is 83.87 percent. A total of 306901 students appeared for the class 12 exams this year. Meanwhile, the result link will be available at 12 noon.

A total of 4 lakh students appeared in the Kerala 12th board exam 2022. The class 12 exam was held from March 30 to April 22, 2022. Students are advised to keep their admit cards in hand to check results. Jharkhand Board Result 2022: JAC Class 10, 12 Science Stream Results To Be Declared Tomorrow.

How To Check Kerala Class 12 Results 2022:

Visit the official website of the Kerala Board at keralaresults.nic.in

Click on Kerala DHSE class 12 result link

Enter your log-in and other credentials

Your DHSE class 12 result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Alternate Websites to Check Kerala Class 12 Results 2022:

In the year 2021, a total of 3,28,702 candidates passed the Kerala HSC or Plus 2 examination.

