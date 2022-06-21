Oppo, the Chinese tech giant, is rumoured to launch the Pad Air tablet in India soon. The tablet has been introduced in China, and now, Oppo is planning to unveil it in the Indian market. Ahead of its launch, the device has been spotted on the BIS certifications website. The listing spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma is shared on his Twitter account. Oppo Pad Air With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

The BIS listing only reveals the model number OPPO OPD2102A, which hints towards the imminent launch of the Oppo Pad Air in India. Though the BIS listing does not reveal much information about the tablet, the Indian model of Oppo Pad Air will carry similar specifications as that of the Chinese model.

Oppo Pad Air Chinese variant comes with a 10.36-inch 2K display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the tablet features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front snapper. It packs a 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB Type-C port.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2022 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).