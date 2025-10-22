New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) has achieved significant interim progress as part of the ongoing Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 5.0, the ministry said in its official release.

The SCDPM, now in its fifth edition in 2025, continues to focus on enhancing cleanliness, improving record management, and ensuring timely disposal of pending matters across all offices under the Government of India. The SCDPM 5.0, launched nationwide on October 02 this year, is set to maintain full fervour for the complete month of October, marking a tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

The flagship campaign aims to enhance administrative efficiency, transparency, and public service delivery, and is led by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Swachh Bharat', the Ministry of Earth Sciences, as part of the SCDPM 5.0 has conducted 54 impactful cleanliness campaigns, weeded out 192 files after a thorough meticulous review of more than 500 files and records, addressed 3 PMO References, 03 State Government References, 02 References from MPs, and 09 Public Grievances, and executed proper disposal of scrap (including e-waste) generating a revenue of over Rs 33.23 lakhs and freeing ~8,750 square feet of space. Efforts have also been concerted towards easing the rules and processes.

The review of activities as part of the SCDPM 5.0 across MoES institutions, including regional centres and field units, is being overseen by the team led by the Joint Secretary, MoES, D Senthil Pandiyan, with periodic meetings to track progress and address challenges.

Nodal officers for SCDPM 5.0 at MoES institutions are coordinating daily reporting and timely updates through the latest means of digital communication, including social media, mobile apps groups, and the SCDPM portal of the DARPG for real-time evaluation.

"The SCDPM is more than a campaign. It is a commitment and opportunity to modernise governance and deliver public service with speed, transparency, and a citizen-centric mindset. We must remain focused towards our determination of making MoES institutes models of administrative excellence", emphasised Pandiyan.

Going forward, the Ministry of Earth Sciences is set to continue to conduct more cleanliness drives, ensure highly efficient office spaces and workflow, and promote effective disposal of pending matters in alignment with the Government's vision of promoting transparency, good governance, and public service. (ANI)

