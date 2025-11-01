New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has successfully concluded Special Campaign 5.0, conducted from October 2 to 31, achieving comprehensive outcomes in public grievance redressal, record management and cleanliness.

According to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, during the campaign, the Ministry achieved 100 per cent disposal of 299 public grievances and 104 public grievance appeals, along with 100 per cent review of all identified files, both physical and electronic, across its Divisions/ Sections.

Additionally, four cleanliness drives were carried out, resulting in the freeing of 592 sq. ft. of office space and the generation of revenue amounting to Rs 1.76 lakh through the disposal of obsolete materials.

Operating on a fully eOffice-compliant platform, the Ministry has ensured seamless, transparent, and efficient file management throughout the campaign period. The Ministry continues to encourage State and UT Departments of Panchayati Raj to adopt similar initiatives to strengthen governance efficiency and maintain clean, well-organised work environments.

Earlier, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, reviewed the progress of the ongoing Special Campaign 5.0 and inspected the office rooms and premises at Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi, the ministry said in an official statement on Thursday.

As per the ministry, during the visit, the Union Minister reaffirmed the Government's commitment to enhanced cleanliness, efficient governance, and improved service delivery. As part of Special Campaign 5.0 from October 2-October 31, the Department of Health & Family Welfare (DoHFW) has laid special emphasis on cleanliness drives, record management, and disposal of public grievances and pending matters, with a particular focus on e-waste disposal.

"Continuous monitoring and coordination among Central Government Hospitals, Institutes, Attached and Subordinate Offices, Autonomous Bodies, and CPSUs under DoHFW have ensured effective and sustained implementation of the Campaign," the statement stated.

It noted that the DoHFW has made remarkable progress under the campaign. (ANI)

