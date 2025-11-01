Bengaluru, November 1: In a chilling late-night incident in Bengaluru, a minor disagreement over a light switch turned deadly when a 24-year-old man allegedly killed his colleague using a dumbbell. The victim, identified as Bheemesh Babu (41), hailed from Chitradurga district and worked at Data Digital Bank, a private firm managing video storage for film shoots.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:30 am on Saturday inside the company’s rented office, where Bheemesh and the accused, Somala Vamshi, were working the night shift. The two reportedly got into an argument after Bheemesh asked Vamshi to turn off the lights. The verbal spat escalated, leading to a violent confrontation. In a fit of rage, Vamshi allegedly picked up a dumbbell and struck Bheemesh on the forehead, killing him instantly. Hyderabad Shocker: Mother Kills Twins Over Illness, Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 3rd Floor in Telangana.

Realizing the gravity of his actions, Vamshi reportedly walked to the Govindraj Nagar police stationsoon after the incident and confessed to the crime. He was taken into custody, and police have registered a case of murder under relevant sections of the IPC. Lucknow Horror: Youth Kills Mother After Being Caught Stealing Jewellery To Repay Online Gaming Debts in Uttar Pradesh.

Investigators said they are examining CCTV footage and questioning staff members to determine the sequence of events that led to the fatal clash. Preliminary findings suggest that both men had no prior enmity, and the killing appears to have stemmed from an impulsive act during a heated exchange. The body has been sent for post-mortem, while further investigation is underway.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2025 09:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).