New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was killed and his friend injured after they were allegedly attacked by a group of teenagers in south Delhi's Tigri area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused and victims had earlier got involved in a fight after the death one of their friends. The accused suspected that the victims were involved in their friend's murder murder, police said.

Also Read | Realme Youth Days Sale 2020: Big Discounts on Realme Smartphones, Realme Buds & Accessories.

Three persons, including two juveniles, have been apprehended, they said.

Police received information on Monday about a firing incident at JJ Camp Tigri.

Also Read | RBI Suggests to Set Up GST Council Type Authorities for Land, Labour, Power to Drive Structural Reforms.

The teenager was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre while his 18-year-old friend was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital.

The 15-year-old was declared dead at the Trauma Centre.

His friend Mohammad Ali is undergoing treatment. In his statement, he has said that a group of teenagers had attacked him, a senior police officer said.

Two cases -- one of murder and another of attempt to murder – have been registered, the officer said.

"On Tuesday, police arrested Abhishek, 18, and apprehended a 17-year-old boy from Loni in Ghaziabad. Another 15-year-old boy was also apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The accused have told police that the incident was planned by another teenager named Sourabh, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)