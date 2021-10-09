Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], October 9 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped while she was on her way to school at Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district on October 8, said Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagwan.

A case has been registered under the POCSO Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

