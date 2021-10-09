New Delhi, October 9: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Saturday released admit cards for NTSE Stage II 2021 exam. Candidates can download NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021 from the official website of the NCERT - ncert.nic.in. The examination will be held on October 24, 2021. West Bengal Judicial Services Final Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Call Letters Online at wbpsc.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted at various centres across the country. According to the official notification, only those candidates who are recommended by their respective states and union territories can appear for the second stage of the examination. KVPY Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's How Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket Online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

Here are Steps To Download The Examination:

Candidates are required to visit the official site of NCERT - ncert.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021 link.

Enter your login credentials

Click on submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021 for future use. Admit card contains important details about the exam, including reporting time address of the exam centre and other important information. Initially, the exam was scheduled to take place on February 7 and then on February 14, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was rescheduled to June 13 and later to October 24.

