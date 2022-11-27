Jaunpur (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in Mungrabadshahpur area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday night when the girl had stepped out of her house to see a wedding function in the village, Circle Officer, Atar Singh said.

When she did not return, her parents started a search and found her in an unconscious state in a field on Saturday, he said.

She was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be stable.

An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person on the complaint of family members.

A probe is on in the matter.

