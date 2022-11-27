Belagavi, November 27: Four girl students from Belagavi slipped and drowned while allegedly taking a selfie at a waterfall in Maharashtra on Saturday. The tragic incident happened at Kitwad Falls, located close to the border of Belagavi taluk on November 26 afternoon. The girls were a part of a 40-student trip from a madrasa at Kamat Galli in Belagavi.

The deceased girl in the incident have been identified as Asia Mujawar (17), resident of Ujwal Nagar, Kudshia Hasim Patel (20) of Angol, Ruksar Bhisti (20), and Tasmia(20), both resident of Zatpat colony, Belagavi.

According to report in TOI, 40 students of the madrasa had gone on a trip to Kitwad Falls on Saturday morning. The tragedy reportedly occurred when they were taking selfies in a group standing close to the waterfall. Five students lost their balance and fell into the water. As none, including those standing by the waterside, knew swimming, the girl could not be rescued, sources said.

Police said that the sole survivor of the incident was shifted to a private hospital and is currently out of danger while the other four were declared dead at the nearby hospital they were rushed into.

The relatives and parents of the students were gathered in large numbers near the hospital on Saturday noon. A case has been registered at Chandgad police station of Maharashtra.

