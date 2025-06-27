Srinagar, Jun 27 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday commended Iran for showing "restraint", saying it is a reflection of a responsible state prioritising peace for itself and the region.

"As the ceasefire holds, the spirit of the people of Iran and their courage in the face of aggression and war forced upon them is commendable. And the restraint shown by Iran in handling the crisis is a reflection of a responsible state prioritising peace for itself and the region," Mirwaiz said, addressing the Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid here.

He, however, said the "threat" to peace in the Middle East and the world remains "unless the issue of the Palestinian people is not resolved and justice delivered to them".

"The ongoing genocide in Gaza, where more than 70 civilians including children, women, disabled and anyone are killed daily by Israeli bombs, has crossed all limits of tolerance. Starving aid-seekers are bombed!

"It's too painful and shameful to express. And the world is watching like mute spectators not being bothered. Is it possible to have any real peace when a people are being subject to such inhumanity and deprivation?" he said.

The Hurriyat chairman said as the new Islamic year sets in, "I implore the Muslim states to unite on this greatest challenges facing the Muslim world and stand up against the genocide in Palestine and make real efforts for the restoration of the rights of Palestinian people and lasting peace in the region".

"It is their moral duty according to Islamic teachings," he added.

Mirwaiz said the people of J-K are with their Palestinian brothers and sisters in this "greatly increased ordeal that they are going through right now and commend them for their patience and courage".

"We fervently pray to Almighty Allah to bring them out of it and grant them their motherland," he said.

