Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 4 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy, who went missing on Saturday night, was found dead in Mangaluru's KC Road area on Sunday morning.

The boy's body was found about three kilometres away from his house, with the head smashed with a heavy stone.

The victim went out from home yesterday night, later he went missing.

According to the Mangaluru police, the victim had been missing since Saturday night, after which his worried parents filed a missing complaint in Ullal police station.

"The boy's body was found at KC Road in Ullala police station limit. The boy went out from home yesterday night speaking over the phone, after which he went missing. It is said he was addicted to the PUBG game," said Shashikumar, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru.

"Ullal police went the spot and undertook the investigation," he added. (ANI)

