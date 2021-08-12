Panaji, August 12: A semi-naked body of a woman was found on Calangute beach in North Goa on Thursday, a day after she was reported missing by her family, police said.

The body of the woman, who was in her early 20s, was spotted washed ashore on the beach in a semi-naked state, a senior official of the Calangute police said.

A post-mortem has revealed the woman had died due to drowning, he said, adding that investigations are underway.

The woman had been reported missing by her family at Mapusa police station on Wednesday, the official said.

