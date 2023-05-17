Palghar, May 17 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old woman missing since last week has been found hanging from a tree in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, hailing from Kopri village, worked at a farmhouse in Wada taluka.

She went for work at the farmhouse on May 9, but did not return home, an official from Wada police station said.

After her family members could not find her, they filed a missing person's complaint with police, he said.

On Monday, the body of the woman, with her hair cut, was found hanging from a tree in the village, the official said.

The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and a probe was on to ascertain if it was a case of suicide or some foul play was involved in it, he said.

