Siaha (Mizoram) [India], January 20 (ANI): Assam Rifles apprehended an individual for his involvement in the illegal transportation of foreign currency and the smuggling of tobacco and foreign cigarettes, an official release stated on Tuesday.

The Assam Rifles also recovered foreign currency, along with two cases of smuggled tobacco, worth Rs 50,000, and one case of foreign cigarettes, worth Rs 1,30,000.

As per the release, based on specific intelligence received from its own sources regarding the trafficking, the Assam Rifles launched an operation on Tuesday. During the operation, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post was established in the general area of Tuipang, Siaha district, to intercept the consignment.

At approximately 3:35 am of Tueday, the Assam Rifles team intercepted a tipper, and during the search of the vehicle, there was a recovery of foreign currency amounting to Burmese Kyat 1,75,00,000 (One crore seventy-five lakhs only) along with two cases of smuggled tobacco, worth Rs 50,000 and one case of foreign cigarettes, worth Rs 1,30,000.

One individual identified as "U Phyu Maung" (37), involved in illegal transportation, was also apprehended. According to the official press release, the apprehended individual was a resident of Rakhine State, Myanmar.

The contraband and the individual were handed over to Police Station Tuipang, Siaha District, for further legal proceedings.

Earlier on Sunday, the Assam Rifles seized illegal foreign currency and apprehended one individual in Mizoram's Siaha district, a release said.

"Based on specific intelligence received from own sources regarding movement of illegal foreign currency, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established by Assam Rifles on 16 January inthe general area Lungbun in Siaha District, Mizoram," it said.

"At approximately 11:30 am, the party intercepted a suspicious vehicle at a road junction in Lungbun village. A thorough search led to the recovery of Burmese Kyat amounting to 1,40,82,000. One individual involved in the illegal transportation was also apprehended," it added. (ANI)

