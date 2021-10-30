Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 30 (ANI): Mizoram's Tuirial assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 28 per cent till 11 am during the by-elections on Saturday.

The by-poll to the seat in the Tuirial assembly constituency of the Kolasib district was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Andrew H Thangliana of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

Voting began at 7 am across 27 polling stations in Tuirial and will continue till 6 pm.

Meanwhile, by-elections are being held in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies in different states across the country today.

The counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2. (ANI)

