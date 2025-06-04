Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 4 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday presided over a seed funding distribution ceremony for the winners of the State-Level Chief Minister's Inventor's Challenge at the CM Conference Hall in Aizawl.

In his address, the Chief Minister noted that since the time of our forefathers, we have created many useful tools and items--such as musical instruments, combs, traditional ornaments, and more--all of which reflect a high degree of creativity. However, the present generation seems to struggle to surpass that legacy. We no longer see the creation of new gongs or drums as we once did.

He emphasised the need to nurture youth who are more creative and inventive.

He further stated that while education is important to become an inventor, the world has also seen outstanding inventors who lacked formal academic brilliance. The drive to create tools that benefit society and address human needs and challenges has always fueled innovation. He encouraged the fostering of such visionary minds within our community.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Mizoram is home to many innovators and inventors. The Inventor's Challenge aims to identify, support, and promote them, including helping them pursue patents for their innovations.

He urged all innovators and inventors to keep moving forward and invited others to join this path of creativity and progress.

A diverse group of innovators received seed funding for their groundbreaking inventions across Higher Education Institutions and Open categories. In the Higher Education Institution Hardware category, B. Lalhruaitluanga secured the 1st prize of Rs 50,000 for a Small LED Display for Public Carrier System. In the Software category, Lalhlimawma won 1st prize with Rs 3,00,000 for an E-commerce Platform, followed by Lalruatfela Chhakchhuak with Rs 1,50,000 for the Tlangau Waste Management System, and Fayek Ahmed with Rs 15,000 for a Vehicle Accident Monitoring System.

In the Open Hardware category, HV. Lalzuimawia earned Rs 8,00,000 for a patented Bamboo Flattening Machine, Ramdinmawia received Rs 5,00,000 for a Chilli Seed Extractor, and Chhuanmawia was awarded Rs 4,00,000 for Zoloom, a Traditional Ornament Mold.

In the Open Software category, Rodinpuia took 1st prize with Rs 5,00,000 for an Automation System, Sunday Lalbiaknia secured Rs 4,00,000 for an Online Book Store, and Hillstech received Rs 3,00,000 for a Precision Farming System.

These awards highlight WEE 2025's commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability. The event was chaired by Vanlaldina Fanai, Commissioner of Planning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)