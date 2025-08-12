Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], August 12 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday formally launched the Intensified IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) Campaign on HIV and the HIV Test Drive Campaign 2025 in Aizawl, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii attended the programme as the Guest of Honour, while Minister B Lalchhanzova was also present.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that HIV, once contracted, has no cure, and the only safeguard lies in prevention. He underscored the importance of accurate information and widespread awareness to enable people to protect themselves.

He stressed that as HIV is present in many parts of the State, efforts must extend to remote villages and border areas.

Mizoram is known for having strong HIV/AIDS awareness, yet the State still has a high prevalence of infection.

He noted that despite good awareness levels, prevention practices are not being fully observed, and there is a need for innovative and impactful awareness initiatives.

For the year 2024-25, health workers reported that 68.13 per cent of new HIV cases were due to sexual transmission, while 29.25 per cent were caused by sharing of needles among injecting drug users.

In Mizoram, 97.38 per cent of HIV infections are linked to sex and injecting drug use.

According to counsellors at ICTCs (Integrated Counselling & Testing Centres), most people who test positive understand the modes of transmission and preventive measures but are unwilling to change risky behaviours.

The Chief Minister called for a shift in mindset, urging people to avoid drug use and unprotected sex, and encouraging those already infected to take responsibility and prevent transmission to others.

The Chief Minister called upon village leaders to cooperate with health workers and invited the Young Mizo Association (YMA) to help spread awareness in villages and through YMA programmes, particularly on avoiding the two leading causes of HIV transmission, unprotected sex and injecting drug use, which are contrary to Christian values.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Lalrinpuii reaffirmed that HIV/AIDS remains a serious concern in Mizoram.

She emphasised that despite the main causes being known, some people continue to engage in risky behaviours. She urged everyone to be aware of their HIV status and support prevention measures. Public participation, she stressed, is essential for the campaign to succeed.

The programme was chaired by H Lalengmawia, Commissioner & Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, with a prayer led by Rev. C. Lalhungliana. Dr Jane Rinsangi Ralte, Project Director, MSACS, gave an overview of the HIV/AIDS situation in Mizoram.

Since 1990, Mizoram has recorded a total of 32,994 HIV-positive cases. In 2024-25 alone, 2,471 new cases were detected, comprising 1,602 males and 869 females, of which 140 were pregnant women.

It was highlighted that 97 per cent of people living with HIV in the State are preventable. And Mizoram continues to rank among the top five states in India in terms of effective HIV/AIDS prevention and care programmes.

Under the Intensified IEC Campaign, awareness and testing activities will be conducted in all 88 villages across the State's 11 districts, with a target to achieve maximum testing coverage during the campaign period. (ANI)

