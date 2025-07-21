Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Joint Civil Society of Mizoram (JCM) announced on Monday that it will organise a mass movement if the ongoing construction and repair work on the vital National Highways 306 and 06 between Kawnpui and Sairang is not addressed urgently.

According to an official statement, during a press conference held at the Aizawl Press Club, JCM convener Lalbiakmawia Ngente stated that he visited the section of the road between Kawnpui and Sairang with his team for assessment in July 2019.

Lalbiakmawia Ngente highlighted that the severely deteriorated condition of the road, which spans about 40 kilometres and serves as Mizoram's "lifeline", has made transportation almost impossible and that several areas are plagued with landslides, stagnant water, and thick mud.

Co-Convener Pu Lalrammawia also pointed out that due to the damage, the movement of trucks has significantly reduced, affecting both the general public and the business community, especially daily wage earners and transport operators.

JCM Secretary Vanlalsiama Chhangte said that from the current status of the roadwork, it is evident that urgent and serious measures are needed.

According to the statement, Vanlalsiama Chhangte and his team inspected the road and discovered several severely damaged spots, some stretching more than a kilometre.

The JCM secretary also said that the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) is responsible for the construction and repair of these sections.

He further urged the Central government, especially the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), NHIDCL, and the Government of Mizoram, to take swift and effective action, the report added. (ANI)

