Aizawl, Jul 21 (PTI) Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo died in a hospital in New Delhi on Monday, family sources said.

He was 65.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Steps Down As Vice President of India 2 Years Before Term Ends, Cites Health Reasons.

The Dampa legislator died of complicated ailments, including scrub typhus, they said.

He was flown to Delhi on June 29 following high fever and was undergoing treatment at Max Superspecialty Hospital, officials said.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns as VP: How Is a New Vice President of India Elected? Who Can Cast Vote?.

Although his condition initially showed signs of improvement, it deteriorated on Sunday following which he was put on ventilator support, they said.

His body is likely to be brought here on Tuesday.

Born in 1960, Sailo joined the MNF and went underground when the the front spearheaded a secessionist movement for 20 years between 1966 and 1986.

He contested the Assembly polls in 2018 and got elected from Dampa in Mamit district by defeating his nearest opponent Congress nominee Lalrobiaka by a margin of 1,657 votes.

He was re-elected from the same constituency in the last Assembly polls held in November 2023.

Governor Vijay Kumar Singh and Chief Minister Lalduhoma condoled Sailo's demise.

Singh said that he was deeply saddened by the demise of the leader and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Pu Lalrintluanga Sailo. His dedicated contributions and tireless service to the state of Mizoram and its people will be fondly remembered," Singh said in a social media post.

Lalduhoma said he was deeply shocked by the sudden demise of Sailo, who he hailed as hardworking, orator and good debater.

The CM said he instructed officers and staff of Mizoram house in Delhi to do whatever is required and assist Sailo's wife and children in bringing his body to Aizawl.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)