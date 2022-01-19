Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], January 19 (ANI): As many as 1,312 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Mizoram during the last 24 hours, the Department of Information and Public relations informed on Wednesday.

The positivity rate in the state during this period was 16.02 per cent.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Security Beefed Up in Delhi After Intel Input of Possible Terror Attack.

With this, the total number of cases in the state rose to 1,55,071. The active caseload in the state stands at 9012.

As many as 1,45,485 people have recovered from the virus so far.

Also Read | Omicron Gradually Replacing Delta Variant in Many States, Says Top ICMR Official Dr Samiran Panda.

According to the Mizoram Information and Public Relations Department, the COVID-19 death toll in the state has risen to 574. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)