Aizawl, Dec 20 (PTI) At least three labourers were feared dead on Wednesday after a stone quarry caved in at Pukzing area in Mizoram's Mamit district, an official said.

The workers, all of whom hail from outside the state, are likely trapped under the debris, he said.

Also Read | Cybercrime in India: 761 Cyber Threat Detections in Country per Minute in 2023, Says Report.

A rescue operation is underway and senior officials are present at the spot, he said.

“The cause of the incident, which occurred around 1 pm, is yet to be known. The identities of the labourers are yet to be established as well,” the official said.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2023: Lok Sabha Passes Criminal Law Bills To Replace IPC, CrPC, Indian Evidence Act.

In November last year, 12 people had died in a a stone quarry accident at Maudhar area in Hnahthial district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)