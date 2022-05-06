Aizawl, May 6 (PTI) Mizoram would launch an inter-state bus service with Tripura's Jampui Hills, predominantly inhabited by various Zo or Mizo kindred tribes, in an effort to establish good relations with the neighbouring state and strengthen brotherhood with the Mizos living in that state, an official said.

The proposed bus service would be operated between Mizoram's capital Aizawl and Behliangchhip town in Kanchanpur sub-division of North Tripura district, state transport department director R Lalrammawia said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga would flag off the bus service from Aizawl at 6:30 am on May 9, he said.

According to Lalrammawia, Mizoram state transport buses would depart from Aizawl on Mondays and Thursdays at 6 am. It will return from Behliangchhip in Jampui Hills on Tuesdays and Fridays, he said.

The fare for Aizawl-Behliangchhip is fixed at Rs 476.

The transport director told PTI that efforts are on to operate bus service between Aizawl and Churachandpur town in Manipur, where a large number of Zo kindred tribes live.

He said Mizoram government is taking steps to sign a reciprocal agreement with its Manipur counterpart.

Mizoram now operates inter-state transport services with only Assam.

Meanwhile, the Mizo communities in Tripura have welcomed the Mizoram government's move.

Tripura based Mizo Convention general secretary Dr Zairemthiama Pachuau said that the proposed inter-state bus service between Mizoram and Tripura would not only strengthen cultural ties and brotherhood among the Mizo communities of the two states but also establish good relations between the two neighbouring states.

"The Mizo communities strongly welcome the move. The inter-state bus service will strengthen brotherhood among the Mizo communities as well as better relationship between the people of the two neighbouring states," Pachuau told PTI over the phone.

He said that the proposed inter-state bus service will also facilitate trade and people to people contact.

