Aizawl, Nov 23 (PTI) At least 13 people, including 10 policemen and one security personnel, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the caseload to 3,660, an official said on Monday.

Ten personnel of Mizoram Armed Police (MAP) and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, all of whom returned from Bihar after the assembly elections there, were among the newly-infected people, he said.

Also Read | Public Toilet in Mumbai's Kurla Area Collapses, One Woman Trapped Inside; Rescue Operation Underway.

Five people have thus far died due to the contagion thus far.

The state now has 463 active patients, while 3,192 people have recovered from the disease.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution in India, Emergency Authorisation Likely to be the Topic of Discussion at PM Narendra Modi’s Meeting With States on Tuesday.

Of the 11 districts in Mizoram, only Siaha in the southern part of the state is free from COVID-19 so far, the official said.

The state has tested 1,40,387 samples till date. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)