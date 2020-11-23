New Delhi, November 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold virtual meetings with chief ministers of states and union territories on Tuesday to review the coronavirus situation in the country. According to a Hindustan Times report, in the meeting, PM Modi is expected to discuss on vaccine distribution, emergency authorisation among others with the states.

The Prime Minister will hold two back-to-back meetings — one with the CMs or other representatives of the states which are reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases.

Several states are witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases after the end of Diwali 2020. Several restrictions have been imposed in the national capital, like limiting the number of people in wedding to increasing the fine amount for not wearing masks. Lockdown to be Reimposed in Maharashtra? Here's What Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Said.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, on Sunday, said that the government will review the COVID-19 situation in the state and will decide on the re-implementation of lockdown if necessary, and added that the government is in touch with the relevant departments for the same. Ajit Pawar said, "There was a huge crowd during the Diwali period. Even at the time of Ganesha Chaturthi, we saw crowds. We are speaking to relevant departments. We'll review the situation for the next 8-10 days and then the further decision will be taken about the lockdown."

Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and elderly people by around February 2021 and by April for the general public and will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses for the public, depending on the final trial results and regulatory approvals.

