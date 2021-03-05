Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 5 (ANI): Assuring the Kuruma community of the state government's support, Telangana MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday said that the fruits of development and benefits of welfare schemes announced for different castes and communities had to reach the last person.

MLC K Kavitha held an interaction with the representatives of the Kuruma caste at her residence in Hyderabad yesterday.

Pointing out the efforts made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in designing and implementing several welfare schemes for the Golla Kurumas community, the Nizamabad MLC said that no Chief Minister or government had done this earlier.

"The role played by the Golla Kurumas in ensuring the victory of the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) in every election is unforgettable," she said in a statement.

The Golla (Yadava) Kuruma community has been provided with regular and large amounts of funds by the government in the state which their counterparts in the states being administered by Yadava Chief Ministers did not get.

It is a Telugu-speaking community, whose members live in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Urdu Teachers' Association (UTA-TS) and TS SERP IKP announced its support to the TRS in the MLC Graduate constituencies' elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)