Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has issued stringent guidelines to curb dust pollution caused by construction activities. These measures are a critical step toward improving Mumbai's air quality and ensuring sustainable urban development, said a press release.

The new guidelines outline immediate actions to control dust, monitor construction activities, manage debris, and regulate vehicle transport at MMRDA project sites. The initiative underscores the authority's commitment to addressing environmental concerns while continuing its developmental efforts, the release said.

Key measures announced include dust control, monitoring and management, debris management, and vehicle regulation. To ensure strict compliance, MMRDA has introduced a robust penalty structure for contractors failing to adhere to these guidelines. Non-compliance will attract fines starting from Rs 5 lakhs for the first instance, escalating to Rs20 lakhs and work suspension for repeated violations, the release added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating, "MMR's development must align with our environmental priorities. These measures reaffirm our government's dedication to building a sustainable and healthy urban ecosystem for future generations."

Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman, MMRDA, stated, "Improving MMR's air quality is a priority for all of us. The stringent measures undertaken by MMRDA will be instrumental in controlling pollution caused by construction activities. While implementing developmental projects, we equally emphasize environmental protection. We are committed to building a cleaner and more sustainable MMR."

Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, emphasized, "Ensuring clean air is a shared responsibility. These guidelines represent MMRDA's proactive approach to balancing rapid infrastructure development with environmental stewardship. We urge all stakeholders to comply and contribute to a cleaner Mumbai."

The guidelines come into effect immediately and are applicable to all ongoing and future MMRDA projects. Executive Engineers have been directed to oversee the implementation, maintain records, and report progress weekly. MMRDA remains committed to its mission of transforming the Mumbai Metropolitan Region into a global benchmark for sustainable urban development. (ANI)

