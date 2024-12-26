The air quality in Mumbai saw a significant decline today, December 26, with several areas reporting poor Air Quality Index (AQI ). It is reported that Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) saw an AQI of over 300 and became the most polluted area in Mumbai at 5 PM. On the other hand, Andheri-Borivali witnessed an AQI between 250 and 300, while South Mumbai recorded an AQI of 150 to 200. Several people took to X (formerly Twitter) to raise the issue of Mumbai's air quality. One user said, "Mumbai is choking," while a second user wrote, "Mumbai’s skyline today: Brought to you by dust, pollution, and zero visibility!" Multiple photos and videos going viral on social media show smog engulfing the city's skyline, thereby reducing visibility. Vasai: 6-Year-Old Narrowly Escapes Death As Car Runs Over Him Near Mumbai, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Mumbai's Air Quality Take a Hit, BKC Sees AQI of Over 300

🚨 AQI worsens in MUMBAI Many areas have reported poor AQI today! BKC crosses 300, becoming the most polluted area across Mumbai at 5 PM 🔴 Andheri - Borivali: 250-300 South Mumbai 150-200 Thane 125-150 Andheri - Ghatkopar: 200-250 Navi Mumbai 160 — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) December 26, 2024

Mumbai Is Choking

BMC Commissioner Gives 'Stern Warning'

Mumbai's deteriorating air quality update 🚨 Press statement from BMC says a total of 868 construction sites inspected across Mumbai till yesterday. 28 sites given 'written intimation' to comply. BMC commissioner gives 'stern warning', if guidelines not met, stop work notices… https://t.co/KZKDYtBJvr pic.twitter.com/txBN0v59QB — Jeet Mashru (@mashrujeet) December 26, 2024

Mumbai’s Skyline Today

Mumbai’s skyline today: Brought to you by dust, pollution, and zero visibility! Courtesy of our collective talent for ignoring environmental issues.#Mumbai #AirQuality #ThankYouBMC pic.twitter.com/0bouSeL8hA — M.N.C.D.F (@MNCDFbombay) December 26, 2024

