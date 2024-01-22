By Shalini Bharadwaj

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): The timely medical intervention by the state-of-the-art mobile hospital in Ayodhya played a pivotal role in saving the life of Ramkrishna Srivastava, a 65-year-old Dharmacharya Pramukh and member of the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

The BHISHM Cube of Project Arogya Maitri is a state-of-the-art mobile hospital deployed in the city. Srivastava suffered a heart attack and a sudden medical emergency during the Pran Prastishtha event and fell unconscious.

The IAF's Rapid Response Team from the BHISHM Cube of Project Arogya Maitri, led by Wg Cdr Manish Gupta, evacuated Srivastava within a minute of the incident, thereby capitalising on the critical golden hour--the first hour following a traumatic injury or medical event--which is crucial for successful emergency treatment.

Upon initial assessment, Srivastava was found to have dangerously high blood pressure, recorded at 210/170 mmHg.

The team diagnosed him correctly and treated him as per the appropriate protocol.

This prompt treatment led to a significant improvement in his condition.

The BHISHM Cube's advanced facilities and skilled medical personnel ensured that Srivastava received hospital-quality care on-site, stabilising his condition effectively during the golden hour.

This crucial intervention allowed for his safe transfer to the civil hospital for further observation and specialised management.

The success of this intervention highlights the vital role of mobile hospital units like the BHISHM Cube in providing immediate, high-quality medical care in emergency situations, particularly in scenarios where time is of the essence.

Project Arogya Maitri emphasises the efficiency and capability of the mobile hospital in handling such critical situations effectively. (ANI)

