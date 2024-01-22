Ram Mandir Inauguration: Devotee Suffers Heart Attack at Pran Pratishtha Event, IAF’s Mobile Hospital Saves Him

Ayodhya, January 22: In a timely medical intervention, a mobile hospital of the IAF's rapid response team saved a devotee who suffered a heart attack while attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' event at the Ram temple here on Monday. After Ramkrishna Srivastava (65) collapsed inside the temple complex, a team of BHISHM Cube led by Wing Commander Manish Gupta evacuated him within a minute of the incident and provided on-site treatment, capitalising on the critical golden hour -- the first hour following a traumatic injury or medical event which is crucial for successful emergency treatment, a statement said. Darshan of Ram Lalla to Begin Tomorrow, Announces Chief Priest Satyendra Das After Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video)

Upon initial assessment, it was found that Srivastava's blood pressure level had shot up to dangerously high level of 210/170 mm Hg, it added. The rapid response team provided him preliminary treatment at the site. Once the patient's condition stabilised, he was taken to the civil hospital for further observation and specialised care, according to the statement. Book on Ayodhya, ‘Mala’, ‘Diya’: Gifts for Guests Who Attended Ram Mandir’s Consecration Ceremony

