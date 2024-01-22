Bengaluru, January 22: A 24-year-old man from Banashankari in Bengaluru, identified as Rahul (name changed), has been accused of harassing his former girlfriend, Aditi (name changed), who is currently pursuing her Master’s degree in Europe. Rahul allegedly threatened to upload nude photos of Aditi online and also sent an obscene video to her mother.

According to a report in TOI, Aditi’s father, Shankar (name changed), reported the harassment to the Girinagar police. He stated that despite Aditi changing her mobile number, Rahul managed to obtain it and has been harassing her for a month with obscene messages and threats. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Finds Over 13,000 Nude Photos of Herself, Other Women on Boyfriend’s Phone; Accused Held.

Rahul allegedly threatened to kill Aditi’s parents if she did not respond to his calls or appear live on WhatsApp. When she did not comply, he threatened to morph her photos and upload them on social media. He also sent her morphed nude images. Mumbai Shocker: Man Arrested After He Poses as Neighbour’s Husband on Social Media to Get Her Nude Images.

Shankar advised Aditi to block all of Rahul’s numbers, which she did. However, Rahul continued to harass her from different numbers, claiming to have access to 1000 SIM cards. He also sent her morphed images of women engaged in sexual acts.

According to Shankar, the harassment continues even during Aditi’s classes. Rahul created a deepfake video of Aditi and sent it to her mother. Shankar and his wife have warned Rahul to stop harassing them and Aditi.

A senior police officer confirmed that Aditi and Rahul were previously in a relationship, but Aditi’s parents persuaded her to end it and focus on her studies. Shankar has lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner of police (South).

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace Rahul and seize his device. Aditi may be required to provide a statement at the police station.

