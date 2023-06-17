Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 17 (ANI): A mock drill was conducted at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Tripura to assess the preparedness of emergency services, airport director Kailash Chander Meena said on Friday.

A simulated condition of an aircraft accident was created with the purpose of testing the plans and procedures that would come into effect during a real emergency, helping to identify the strengths and weaknesses of all emergency services, airport authorities said in a statement.

"The simulation exercise aims to validate and enhance preparedness and response plans, procedures and systems for all hazards and capabilities. The main purpose of this simulated exercise was to check the response time of all emergency service providers in reviewing and assessing planning assumptions, procedures, operational plans and guidelines and standard operating procedures," it said.

The mock drills also aim to assess and test interoperability between these plans and procedures. Airport Fire services and other stakeholders and agencies including State Fire services, State police, NDRF, and State health services were involved during the exercise.

The Tripura Airport Director expressed his satisfaction over the successful conduct of the exercise and also thanked all the stakeholders for their participation in the exercise.

Speaking to ANI, the Airport Director said, "A mock drill was conducted at Agartala airport. It is important to conduct such drills every two years. NDRF, CISF, state police, state fire service, state medical team and the fire rescue team of AAI participated in the drills. NDRF exhibited its expertise in the whole exercise that lasted one-and-half hours".

He further said that during which the mock drill, the security forces identified a location and carried out the mock drill of extinguishing fire.

He added, "We held a meeting for this yesterday, and today it was wonderfully done and was satisfactory. We identified a location and carried out fire extinguishing operation. AAI fire team noted down its timings. The whole exercise was closely monitored by the control room". (ANI)

