Dehradun, Jan 22 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government's Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) conducted a mock drill for the state's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) portal to test the website's operational readiness ahead of its official rollout sometime this month.

More than 3,500 citizens, all dummy entries, were registered on the Uttarakhand UCC Portal and action was taken on around 200 dummy applications by sub-registrars and registrars during the exercise conducted on Tuesday, an official release said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? Know Date and Other Details Here.

The primary objective of the mock drill was to identify technical bottlenecks and operational challenges associated with the rollout of the UCC portal and the goal was successfully achieved, it said.

Minor technical issues were identified within the citizen module, particularly in the Aadhaar-enabled registration process. Additionally, mapping errors between registrar and sub-registrar user accounts were noted in certain areas.

Also Read | Jalgaon Train Accident: 8-10 Killed As Pushpak Express Passengers Jump From Train Amid Fire Rumour, Get Hit by Karnataka Express Train (Watch Videos).

ITDA promptly took note of these concerns and has initiated the process of addressing them, while also implementing further measures to ensure a timely resolution, the release said.

The mock drill also enabled further streamlining of the portal's workflow, ensuring that all processes — from user registration to final approvals — are optimised for efficiency.

By evaluating performance and identifying the bottlenecks, ITDA is committed to refining each stage of the process, thereby enhancing both user experience and overall service delivery, the release said.

The Uttarakhand UCC Portal is poised to streamline services and improve access for citizens across the state. Another mock drill will be conducted on January 24, it said.

The state cabinet recently approved the rules and regulations for the implementation of UCC and authorised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to decide the date for its implementation.

Dhami has already said the UCC will be implemented this month. However, he has not specified a date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)