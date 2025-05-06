Ranchi, May 6 (PTI) The mock drill exercises will be conducted in five districts of Jharkhand on Wednesday by the administration in association with civil defence organisations, a senior police official said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday asked several states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday in view of "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tension with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read | Australia Federal Election 2025: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Australian Counterpart on Re-Election; Anthony Albanese Says Ties Never Been Stronger.

Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar said the mock drill will be carried out in five districts—Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Godda and Sahibganj—in a bid to strengthen disaster preparedness.

“The exercise will be conducted at designated places identified by the district administrations. During the exercise, some emergency situations will be simulated and the preparedness of various agencies such as civil defence, police, fire services, medical team and public to handle such situations will be studied,” he said.

Also Read | School Holiday on May 07? Are Schools Open or Shut Tomorrow in View of Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills?.

The main objective for such an exercise is to enhance the coordination among various agencies, reduce disaster response time, make it effective and create awareness among people, he said.

“Citizens should not be worried. These are just mock drills and pre-scheduled controlled exercises,” Homkar said.

An administrative official said the drills will be conducted for activities like warning of danger through siren, blackout, keeping major infrastructure safe and safe evacuation of injured in case of an accident.

The exercise will be conducted from 4 pm, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)