New Delhi, April 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday evening, official sources said.

Though the sources did not disclose what the conversation was about, it is expected the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in India. The US president and his Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly coronavirus crisis. PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden Speak Over Phone After United States Assures Help Amid COVID-19 Surge in India.

My discussion with @POTUS @JoeBiden also underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines. India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2021

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Biden said in a tweet.

