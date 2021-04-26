Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden held a telephonic conversation on Monday. This development comes after the US said that it is working closely with the Indian government to rapidly deploy additional support and supplies during an alarming COVID-19 outbreak.

A phone call between PM Modi and US President Biden is on right now pic.twitter.com/fayMVl4F0u — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

My discussion with @POTUS @JoeBiden also underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines. India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of COVID-19.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2021

