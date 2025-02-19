New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Hitting out at the Centre over the issue of unemployment, the Congress on Wednesday claimed that the situation is so bad that lakhs of youth are forced to go abroad to find employment and alleged that the Modi government is constantly engaged in diverting the country's attention.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report which cited a report by Mercer-Mettl - 'India's Graduate Skill Index 2025 ' - which claims that only 42.6 per cent of Indian graduates are employable, meaning 57.4 per cent are unable to find work.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "Today the youth is frustrated and disappointed with unemployment. The situation is so bad that lakhs of youth are forced to go abroad to find employment, but the Modi government is constantly engaged in diverting the country's attention instead of creating employment."

The frightening figures of the report show that 57.4 percent of graduates in India are unemployed because private companies and industries are not considering them employable, considering there is a difference between degree and skill, he said.

"The entire focus of the Modi government is on benefiting a few of its selected friends, due to which more than half of the youth in India fail to get a job," Ramesh said.

Youth are the future of the country, but if they remain unemployed, then what kind of development will there be, Ramesh asked.

"The government should answer: Why has the education system not been changed according to the needs of the industries? When will skill development and vocational training be brought into the mainstream?" he said.

What is the government's strategy to provide employment to degree holders, Ramesh further asked.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over increasing unemployment and price rise.

