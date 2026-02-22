Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday visited Salim Khan at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, showing support to Salman Khan's family during a concerning time.

Salim Khan, 90, was admitted on February 17 and is recovering slowly. Shah Rukh Khan was seen departing from Lilavati Hospital after visiting veteran Salim Khan, who has been admitted there since February 17.

Also Read | Bad Bunny Set to Strengthen His Popularity in Brazil With First-Ever Performances.

Salim Khan is a famous screenwriter, actor, and film producer. He wrote the screenplays, stories and scripts for numerous Bollywood films. He is best known as one half of the prolific screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, along with Javed Akhtar.

Together with Javed Akhtar, he revolutionised Indian cinema in the 1970s, creating the "Angry Young Man" archetype and penning blockbusters like Sholay, Deewaar, and Zanjeer.

Also Read | Allu Sirish Wedding: Ram Charan and Allu Arjun Reunite for Star-Studded Pre-Wedding Bash in Hyderabad (View Post).

Earlier, on February 19, Aamir Khan also visited the hospital along with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to check on the senior writer's health.

Salim Khan, 90, was admitted on Tuesday after he suffered a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors confirmed on Wednesday that his condition is stable and that he is being kept under close watch in the intensive care unit (ICU). Dr Jalil Parkar clarified that no surgery was performed.

"There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure which we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage, which was very minimal, which did not require any surgical intervention.

There was no need for any surgery," he said, adding that the haemorrhage was "very minimal."According to an official statement issued by the hospital yesterday, Salim Khan was admitted at 8.30 am under the care of Dr Jalil D Parkar, Pulmonologist, Department of Chest Medicine.

He was brought to the emergency department by the family doctor, following which he was shifted to the ICU for monitoring. Several well-known names from the film industry have been visiting Salim Khan since his admission.

Veteran writer Javed Akhtar was seen at the hospital on Wednesday to meet his longtime friend. Politician Rahool N Kanal and actor Lulia Vantur also paid visits. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)