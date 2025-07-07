New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Monday announced multiple initiatives by the Government to boost the waterways and maritime sector in the region. With an investment of ₹5,000 crores earmarked, the Union Government has drawn up major initiatives in this regard, a release from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

As per the release, over the past 11 years, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) has transformed India's maritime sector, achieving record growth in cargo handling, capacity, and coastal shipping. Major ports have nearly doubled their capacity, and cruise tourism is rising with ambition. New terminals and 50,000 youth from the Northeast will be trained for maritime jobs.

Key legislative and digital reforms, as well as green shipping initiatives and projects such as the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transport Project, are enhancing regional connectivity and trade. India's ports are now globally competitive, with nine ranking in the World Bank's top 100 and Visakhapatnam Port reaching the top 20.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we have revitalised India's maritime sector as never before. From historic growth in port capacity and cargo handling to pioneering green shipping, cruise tourism and skill development for our youth -- these achievements reflect the Modi government's unwavering commitment to make India a global maritime powerhouse and drive inclusive development across every coastal and riverine region," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The Union Minister further stated that the government aims to train 50,000 youths from the region in maritime skills over the next decade, offering them assured employment opportunities in the growing sector.

The Maritime Skill Development Centre (MSDC) in Guwahati, as well as the upcoming Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Dibrugarh, aims to power this transformation. The CoE will be developed with an investment of ₹200 crores. Both the centres are likely to produce 500 jobs annually.

The Union Minister said, "Modi ji has always envisioned how Yuva Shakti can bring about real transformation in the country. Our vision is to train, enable, and empower 50,000 youth from the Northeast with world-class maritime skills over the next decade, ensuring meaningful employment and growth. Our centres in Guwahati & Dibrugarh will be the backbone of this transformation."

The Ministry has undertaken projects worth ₹1,000 crore in the Northeast's inland waterways sector over the past two years, with ₹300 crore works completed and ₹700 crore slated for completion by 2025. Major initiatives include permanent cargo terminals at Pandu, Jogighopa, Dhubri, Bogibeel, Karimganj and Badarpur; year-round fairway dredging; a new approach road to Pandu Port; heritage restoration in Dibrugarh; tourist jetties worth ₹299 crore; skill development centres at Guwahati and Dibrugarh; and plans for lighthouses at Bogibeel, Biswanath Ghat, Silghat and Pandu.

Feasibility studies have been completed, and it has been found feasible to operate in Guwahati, Tezpur, and Dibrugarh. Cruise vessels are being procured under central schemes. For Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura, efforts are underway to expand IWT infrastructure and promote water-based tourism. The operationalisation of the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR) offers new trade routes that bypass the Siliguri Corridor, thereby strengthening regional connectivity and aligning with the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Responding to a query on the status of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP), Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project is the result of India and Myanmar. This is a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing connectivity between India's Northeast and Myanmar, and is expected to be fully operational by 2027. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeast stands at the heart of Bharat's development agenda. Empowered by Modi ji's transformative 'Act East' policy, this once landlocked region is now poised for direct and shorter access to international sea routes. The swift execution of the Sittwe Port in Myanmar is a testament to this commitment. Once fully operational, the region will unlock new trade opportunities not just for Northeast India but also for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar by connecting them with Southeast Asia. This milestone truly embodies Modi ji's guiding philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, SabkaVikas' -- collective effort for inclusive growth."

From Paletwa in Myanmar to Zorinpui in Mizoram, the Sittwe port is connected to Paletwa through an inland waterway and from Paletwa to Zorinpui through a road component. From Sittwe, Myanmar, to Sarboom, Tripura, goods from Kolkata to Sittwe Port can be shipped to Teknaf Port, Bangladesh, which is just 60 nautical miles from Sittwe. From Teknaf Port, goods can be transported by road to Sabroo,m which is 300 kms away.

Sabroom has an integrated customs border between Bangladesh and Tripura. Sittwe Port and Kaladan Project will immensely benefit Tripura by way of a significant reduction in transportation time and logistics costs. Major cargo for export from Sittwe Port includes rice, Timber, Fish and seafood, Petroleum products, and Garments and textiles. The major cargo for import at Sittwe Port, i.e., imports by Myanmar, includes construction materials such as cement, steel, and bricks, among others.

Other key initiatives include the deployment of 100 barges operated by a major global company on NW2 & 16 by 2025, intended to enhance cargo movement across Assam and neighbouring states significantly. To ensure round-the-year navigability, the ministry plans to deploy 10 amphibian and cutter section dredgers, backed by an investment of ₹610 crore. Sonowal also announced plans to develop 85 community jetties across the Northeast to improve local connectivity.

Speaking on this, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "To unlock the true economic potential of the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, we are investing ₹610 crore to deploy 10 state-of-the-art dredgers, ensuring all-weather navigability. This will transform cargo movement, create new trade routes, and strengthen economic linkages across Assam and the entire Northeast.

By combining this with 100 modern barges by global logistics major from Germany, Rhenus, and 85 community jetties, we aim to build an integrated and sustainable waterways network that empowers local communities and drives growth," he added.

Highlighting efforts to support tourism and regional trade, Sarbananda Sonowal shared that Rs 300 crore will be invested in building new tourism and cargo jetties at Silghat, Neamati, Biswanath Ghat, and Guijan. In a major move toward modern urban transportation, Water Metro projects are planned in Guwahati, Tezpur, and Dibrugarh, with feasibility studies already completed. The government will also set up lighthouses at Pandu, Tezpur, Biswanath, and Bogibeel, each equipped with IMD centres, with support from the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, Government of India, to provide accurate local weather forecasts.

"These projects reflect our commitment to transform the Northeast into a major hub of waterways-based trade, tourism and employment, aligned with PM Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive development," Sonowal said. (ANI)

