New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her 67th birthday.

Banerjee, the West Bengal chief minister since 2011, is one of the most powerful regional satraps and a key opposition leader of the country.

Also Read | IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2021 Results Declared At ibps.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to West Bengal CM Mamata Didi. Praying for her long and healthy life."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)