New Delhi, January 5: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday declared the preliminary examination results for the Probationary Officer post. Candidates, who appeared for the examination, can check their IBPS PO preliminary exam 2021 result, on the officual website - ibps.in. The exam was held on December 4 and December 11, 2021, across various centres in the country.

Candidates need to login with their login credentials, including username and password, till January 11, 2022. The exam was conducted Recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XI) in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. PSTET Answer Key For December 2021 Exam Released By PSEB At pstet.pseb.ac.in; here Are Steps To Downlaod The Answer Key.

Here Are Steps To Check To Check The Result:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in .

. On the home page, click on “Check Prelims Result for CRP PO/MT-XI” link.

A new page will open.

Enter login credentials, including registration number and password.

Click on “Login”.

The results will appear on the screen.

Download the result.

Take a printout of the result for future use.

Shortlisted candidates will appear for the main exam. Selected candidates will be called for the interview, which will be between February and March 2022. The provisional allotment of seats is likely to be conducted in April this year. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details regarding the further selection process. The IBPS is an autonomous body, which provides its services to all public sector banks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2022 10:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).