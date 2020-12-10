New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to the people who lost their lives in the Assam movement and said their passion towards the state's progress and its citizens' empowerment continues to inspire everyone.

As many as 855 people lost their lives in the Assam agitation of 1979-85, demanding detection and deportation of illegal immigrants from the state.

The agitation culminated in the signing of the Assam Accord on August 15, 1985 in the presence of the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

In a tweet, Modi said, "On Swahid Diwas, we pay homage to the great martyrs of the Assam Movement. Their passion towards the progress of Assam and empowerment of the state's citizens continues to inspire us all."

