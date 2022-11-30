Patna, Nov 30 (PTI) The BJP in Bihar on Wednesday raked up troubled equations between Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajendra Prasad to allege that the Congress had an "elitist" mindset, which got reflected in party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's "Ravan" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement, Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand alleged that Kharge's remark, at a rally in poll-bound Gujarat, smacked of the Congress's disrespect for a "subaltern" Modi.

The BJP leader's contention was trashed by Congress's Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das, who asserted that Nehru and Prasad had "differences natural for two men of learning" and accused Modi of having treated presidents of the country "like subordinates".

"PM Modi is pride of subalterns while Congress is a party of elites," Anand said in his statement, adding, "Its leaders' hatred for the subaltern and rural folk has been well known since independence".

"Jawaharlal Nehru used to berate first president Dr Rajendra Prasad just because the latter's demeanor was that of the common people who live in Indian society villages," said the BJP spokesperson.

Notably, Prasad, the only president to have held the top post for two consecutive terms, decided not to run for another tenure after he got upset with Nehru over the differences they had with regard to the Hindu Code Bill.

Fondly called "the pride of Bihar" in his home state, he spent the last phase of his life at the Sadaqat Ashram here, which now serves as the state Congress headquarters.

When contacted, Bhakt Charan Das asserted, "A party like BJP which feeds on hatred has no moral right to speak on Nehru and Rajendra babu, both of whom always remained together in the service of the nation despite their mutual differences."

"Before calling the Congress elitist, the BJP would do well to recall the fondness of Modi, its de facto leader, for flying by costly jet planes and wearing suits that cost lakhs of rupees," he told PTI.

Kharge comes from a humble background and knows how ordinary people think and feel, Das claimed, adding that every trip of the prime minister becomes an occasion for a masquerade that suits him politically in that region.

"Ravan is nothing but a symbol of a powerful man who appears to have many faces and, hence, cannot be trusted. Kharge's analogy is bang on," said the Congress leader.

"Be it the current president or the preceding one, all have been treated like subordinates by Modi. And his party has the temerity to accuse Congress of having insulted the first president," Das fumed.

