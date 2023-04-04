Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) A man here in a village allegedly cut off the nose of a woman with a sickle in revenge for filing a molestation complaint against him, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday evening when the woman was on her way to a market, they said.

The victim, who fell unconscious after the attack, is under hospital care, police said.

The accused, Rajesh Kumar, had been booked for molesting a woman from her village three years ago, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai told PTI.

On Monday evening, when the woman was going to a market to shop, Kumar attacked her with a sickle and sliced her nose, he said.

Police have registered a case against Kumar, who is absconding, he said.

