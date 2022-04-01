Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): A special court in Mumbai on Friday remanded advocates Satish Uke and his brother Pradeep Uke into the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with a money laundering case.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court has remanded them in custody till April 6.

Also Read | A Rise in #USdollar Strength Depleted India’s Foreign Reserve by over $2 Billion During … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The brothers were arrested on Thursday in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra.

The Nagpur Police has filed an FIR against Uke and his brother Pradeep Uke for allegedly forging documents for the purchase of a 1.5-acre land whose value is estimated at Rs 11.5 crore.

Also Read | Fuel Price Hike: Bihar Power Department Staff Rides A Horse to Collect Bills.

'We will appeal in High Court and then if necessary Supreme Court to take up our contentions. The arrest is illegal and the procedure was not followed," said Ravi Jadhav (lawyer Satish Uke and Pradeep Uke)

Satish Uke is known to have filled several petitions against several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In one of his applications, he had sought criminal proceedings against Fadnavis for the "non-disclosure" of criminal cases in his election affidavit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)