Sheohar, April 1: A person hailing from Bihar's Sheohar district has come up with a unique protest against the fuel price hike across the country by riding a horse while going to work.

The man, who works with the state electricity department, collected electricity bills from people while riding a horse from one village to another, instead of riding his motorcycle. With the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG touching record highs, the common man is facing the brunt.

Abhijeet Tiwari, a resident of Bishunpur Kishundeo village in Sheohar district, leaves his village in the morning every day to collect electricity bills from the people and deposit them with the department. Uber Hikes Fares by 15% for Travel in Mumbai Due to Rise in Fuel Prices.

Those who want to pay their electricity bills give them to him and he hands them a receipt in return after depositing them. Tiwari said that the price of petrol has increased so much that it has become difficult to travel by motorcycle. "I owned a horse, so now I go to work riding it," he said.

"The price of petrol is increasing continuously which, creating a hole in the people's pockets. Nearly Rs 200 is spent on petrol everyday in collecting electricity bills from the people," he said.

Tiwari said if his daily household budget permits him, he will again travel by his own motorcycle. This unique initiative of Abhijeet to save petrol has been hogging the limelight in his native village. Tiwari is a daily wage employee wuth the state electricity department.

Asked about Tiwari's unique method of collecting bills, Shravan Kumar, an Executive Engineer in the electricity department, said, "It is the personal choice of an individual. One can collect electricity bills riding any vehicle."

