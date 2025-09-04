Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has suffered a staggering toll of 343 lives lost since the onset of this year's monsoon on June 20, with 183 fatalities from rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and lightning strikes, and 160 deaths in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The SDMA's cumulative report up to September 3 paints a grim picture of widespread human and economic loss across all 12 districts. "The monsoon this year has caused unprecedented disruption to life and property, with thousands affected directly and indirectly," an SDMA spokesperson said.

The 183 rain-linked deaths include 24 from landslides, nine from flash floods, 17 from cloudbursts, 33 from drowning, three due to lightning, 14 from electrocution, 40 from falls in steep terrain, and 29 from other weather-linked causes. Kangra (31), Mandi (29), and Chamba (20) recorded the highest number of such casualties.

In addition to weather disasters, monsoon-season road accidents claimed 160 lives. Chamba and Mandi districts reported 22 accident deaths each, followed by Kangra (19), Shimla (18), and Kinnaur (14).

The SDMA estimated the total damage from the season's disasters at ₹3,69,041.76 lakh (₹3,690.42 crore). This includes heavy losses to both private and public property; 1,372 houses were fully damaged, 4,244 were partially damaged, and thousands of hectares of crops were affected. Public infrastructure suffered a severe blow, with the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Vibhag, and the power sector incurring combined damages worth over ₹3,39,000 crore.

Livestock losses were also substantial, with 398 animal deaths and over 25,755 poultry birds lost.

Mandi emerged as the worst-affected district in terms of economic loss, with damages worth over ₹1,231.64 lakh, followed by Kangra (₹1,123.89 lakh) and Una (₹722.12 lakh).

The SDMA has warned that the risk of further incidents remains high as the monsoon continues, urging residents to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel, especially in landslide-prone areas. (ANI)

