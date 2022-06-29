Chandigarh, Jun 29 (PTI) The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in some parts of Punjab and Haryana including their common capital Chandigarh between June 30 and July 1.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during next 48 hours, that is between June 30 and July 1," according to the Meteorological Department's forecast issued here on Wednesday.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Centre Asks States, UTs to Screen 2% Passengers From Each Incoming Flight Through RT-PCR.

Under its influence, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and isolated thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely over Haryana-Chandigarh during June 29-July 1 and in Punjab on June 29 and 30, it said.

No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh during the next five days, according to the forecast.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: Disqualification Proceedings Have No Bearing on the Floor Test, Shiv Sena Rebel MLAs to Supreme Court.

Chandigarh on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 30.1 degrees Celsius. Ambala recorded a high of 31.4 degrees Celsius, Karnal 32.2 and Kurukshetra 32.3.

Hot weather conditions prevailed in Hisar (41.8 degrees Celsius), Narnaul (43.6), Rohtak (40.2) and Gurugram (41.4).

In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a high of 35.4 degrees Celsius, Patiala 33.7, Jalandhar 37.7 and Rupnagar 32.1. Hot weather prevailed in Amritsar (40 degrees Celsius), Bathinda (42.4) and Ferozepur (42).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)